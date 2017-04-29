Denver Broncos running back Kapri Bibbs (35) during warm-up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016.
Denver Broncos running back Kapri Bibbs (35) during warm-up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016. Gary McCullough AP
Denver Broncos running back Kapri Bibbs (35) during warm-up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016. Gary McCullough AP
49ers with Matt Barrows

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

49ers get running back Kapri Bibbs in a trade

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

April 29, 2017 9:32 AM

SANTA CLARA

The 49ers bulked up their running back depth Saturday not through the draft but through a trade.

The team traded a fourth-round pick in next year’s draft to the Broncos for running back Kapri Bibbs and a fifth-round pick (177) this year. Bibbs (5-9, 212) went undrafted in 2014 out of Colorado State. He rushed 29 times for 129 yards last season and Denver and also caught two catches, including one that went 69 yards for a touchdown. He rushed for 1,741 yards in his final season at Colorado State.

Bibbs likely is familiar to 49ers personnel man Adam Peters, who was hired away from Denver in the offseason. Bibbs, 24, joins a running back groups that includes Carlos Hyde, Tim Hightower, DuJuan Harris, Mike Davis and Raheem Mostert.

Grading how well the 49ers did in the NFL Draft

49ers beat reporter Matt Barrows assesses how well the team did with their first-round picks in the NFL Draft.

Eric Garland McClatchy

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan: 'Armstead has done a good job inside and outside'

View More Video

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


49ers schedule
49ers roster
49ers depth chart
49ers statistics

NFL news
NFL statistics
NFL weekly schedule

Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports