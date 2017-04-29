49ers get running back Kapri Bibbs in a trade

The 49ers bulked up their running back depth Saturday not through the draft but through a trade.
The team traded a fourth-round pick in next year’s draft to the Broncos for running back Kapri Bibbs and a fifth-round pick (177) this year. Bibbs (5-9, 212) went undrafted in 2014 out of Colorado State. He rushed 29 times for 129 yards last season and Denver and also caught two catches, including one that went 69 yards for a touchdown. He rushed for 1,741 yards in his final season at Colorado State.
Bibbs likely is familiar to 49ers personnel man Adam Peters, who was hired away from Denver in the offseason. Bibbs, 24, joins a running back groups that includes Carlos Hyde, Tim Hightower, DuJuan Harris, Mike Davis and Raheem Mostert.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
