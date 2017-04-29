Round 5: 49ers take C.J. Beathard’s teammate, tight end George Kittle

With their first pick in the fifth round, the 49ers selected George Kittle, a frequent target of quarterback C.J. Beathard at Iowa. The 49ers took Beathard late in the third round Friday.
Who is he?: Kittle (6-4, 247) is considered one of the better blockers in the draft because he played in a pro-style offense that required in-line blocking from the tight ends. Last season he caught 22 passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns. Kittle was one of the 30 prospects who visited the 49ers last month. He also caught passes for Beathard when 49ers quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello went to Iowa to work out Beathard. “If they wanted me to run two routes a game and block for the rest of them, that’s what I did,” Kittle said on a conference call. “I put my team before anything that I wanted to do. I’m a person that could care less about stats. I just care about winning games.”
How he fits: Blocking tight ends obviously are important in Kyle Shanahan’s offense as he picked up one, Logan Paulsen, in free agency in March. Kittle will compete with Paulsen, Garrett Celek, Je’Ron Hamm and Blake Bell for playing time this offseason. The 49ers also have Vance McDonald, a pass-catching tight end who is the subject of trade rumors. Kittle emphasized his versatility, which makes him a good fit in a Shanahan offense that is predicated on being able to both equally well.
