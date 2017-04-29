Round 6: 49ers take NT candidate, D.J. Jones from Ole Miss

With their second pick in the sixth round, the 49ers returned to drafting defense, taking defensive tackle D.J. Jones from Mississippi.
Who is he?: Jones has good size -- 6-1, 319 pounds -- to man the nose-tackle spot in the 49ers’ new defense. He started 12 games last year, finishing with 30 tackles, three TFL, two sacks. Jones was a leader in the Ole Miss weight room, specializing in the squat, clean and bench -- the areas where teams want to see interior linemen excel.
How he fits: Though the 49ers are running a 4-3 defense this season, it still calls for a nose tackle-type line. They signed Earl Mitchell in free agency in the offseason, and he was with the first-string defense during this week’s minicamp. Quinton Dial, Mike Purcell Jones will provide depth.
