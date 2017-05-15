Could Kaepernick end up with the Seahawks? Social media sounds off

Colin Kaepernick could soon have another NFL job. Where he might land is a bit of a surprise.
The former 49ers quarterback has been out of work since becoming a free agent in March. However, many believe Kaepernick is being blackballed due to his national anthem protest last season and because he’s been outspoken about social injustice.
The Seattle Times reported Monday that Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll could be looking at Kaepernick as a possible backup to Russell Wilson.
That’s right. Kaepernick could end up with the 49ers’ division rivals. The same rivals who denied the quarterback and the 49ers a second consecutive Super Bowl bid. In Kaepernick’s seven starts against the Seahawks, the 49ers were 1-6.
Social media sounded off on the report:
