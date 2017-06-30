Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis.
June 30, 2017 6:37 AM

AP course: 49ers’ Solomon Thomas took class with Prof. Von Miller

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

SANTA CLARA

He's on summer break, but Solomon Thomas continues to receive an impressive education at Stanford.

On Thursday the 49ers' first-round draft pick took part in what was billed as a "pass-rush summit" given by perhaps the world's foremost expert on the topic, Professor Von Miller. Others who attended included recently retired edge rusher DeMarcus Ware and Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley, who led the NFL last season with 15 1/2 sacks. The Broncos’ Miller was second with 13 1/2.

"Iron sharpens iron," wrote Stanford football's twitter account, which showed a short video of Ware teaching Thomas hand skills. Ware and Thomas worked together earlier this year and Thomas is wearing No. 94 in Ware’s honor.

Broncos pass rusher Shane Ray, Jaguars defensive end Malik Jackson and Seattle Seahawks defenders Cliff Avril and Cassius Marsh also were part of the gathering at Stanford that was meant as a forum for veterans to share skills with young players. Miller is renting a home in the Bay Area this summer, which is why the event was held at the university.

The presence of Seahawks, Falcons and Jaguars players may have been beneficial to Thomas because they have operated the same defense San Francisco will run this year. Thomas likely will be line up on base downs at the so-called 'big end' spot on the left side of the defensive line, the same position Michael Bennett plays in Seattle.

Thomas may be part of a group of young 49ers linemen that will train in Hawaii later this summer alongside Bennett.

League rules prevented Thomas from taking part in most of the 49ers' offseason practices. He also is the team's lone draft pick that has yet to sign a rookie contract.

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

