49ers’ Brian Hoyer leading three-day session in Texas

Camp Hoyer got underway in Dallas on Monday.
The three-day session is being led by 49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer and is designed to make sure he and some of his offensive teammates don't develop a layer of rust during the long break between spring practices and training camp. Players report to Santa Clara on July 27th and the first full practice is the following day.
“It is such a long period of time that you want to get together at least for some period,” Hoyer said last month. "We’ll get as many guys together as we can. We can’t accommodate everybody (because) people are coming in from all across the country. So we’re going to get together, get three days in, and then come back ready to go July 27.”
Hoyer said at the time that he was trying to find a central location that would suit the most teammates. The sessions are being held at Southern Methodist University where temperatures were expected to top out at 93 degrees on Monday.
A list of attendees is forthcoming; receiver Marquise Goodwin, who is from Texas, has said he would take part.
While offensive players were in Texas, a handful of 49ers defensive players are training in Hawaii. The group includes Oahu native DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead, Eli Harold and Ronald Blair. They are training alongside Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett. Buckner and Armstead also trained last summer with Bennett. This time it may be more valuable because Bennett is well-versed in the defense San Francisco is adopting in 2017.
Hoyer, 31, was one of the prominent free agents 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and Co. signed in the offseason and he fit a theme for the March acquisitions: He has played for Shanahan before and knows his offense.
That knowledge is meant to accelerate the overall learning curve of the team; the three-day session at SMU is designed to do the same.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
