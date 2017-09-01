The 49ers cut quarterback Matt Barkley Friday after C.J. Beathard won the backup role.
49ers roster tracker: Team releases Dial, Kerley, Hightower to reach 53-man limit

September 01, 2017 2:08 PM

Veteran running back Tim Hightower and center Tim Barnes were two of the more prominent veterans released on Friday as the 49ers began trimming their roster to 53 players. They reduced their roster from 88 to 71 players with the rest of the moves coming before 1 p.m. Saturday.

Barnes appeared to be in a roster battle with undrafted rookie Erik Magnuson. Barnes started Thursday’s preseason finale at center; Magnuson played guard. Hightower, meanwhile, was one of the few experienced running backs on the roster. Both he and Kapri Bibbs, who was acquired in a trade with Denver during the draft, were let go Friday, meaning the runners who remain on the roster for now are Carlos Hyde, rookies Matt Breida and Joe Williams, and third-year player Raheem Mostert.

The 49ers on Friday also waived/injured two members of last year’s draft class, third-round pick Will Redmond (ankle) and seventh rounder Prince Charles Iworah. On Saturday, wide receiver Aaron Burbridge (hamstring), guard Joshua Garnett (knee), defensive lineman Chris Jones (?), defensive back Don Jones (knee) and running back Joe Williams (ankle) were placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Cut or waived Saturday:

NT Quinton Dial

CB Asa Jackson

WR Jeremy Kerley

DL Sen’Derrick Marks

TE Blake Bell

LB Austin Calitro

WR DeAndre Carter

OL JP Flynn

TE Cole Hikutini

QB Nick Mullens

DL Noble Nwachukwu

WR DeAndre Smelter

OL Darrell Williams Jr.

Others cut or waived Friday:

QB Matt Barkley

C Tim Barnes

CB Will Davis

DL Leger Douzable

OL Andrew Gardner

RB Tim Hightower

WR Louis Murphy

RB Kapri Bibbs

OL Andrew Lauderdale

FB Tyler McCloskey

WR Tim Patrick

OL Norman Price

K Nick Rose

LB Shayne Skov

S Vinnie Sunseri

CB Prince Charles Iworah (waived/injured)

CB Will Redmond (waived/injured)

Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003.
