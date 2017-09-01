49ers roster tracker: Team releases Dial, Kerley, Hightower to reach 53-man limit

Veteran running back Tim Hightower and center Tim Barnes were two of the more prominent veterans released on Friday as the 49ers began trimming their roster to 53 players. They reduced their roster from 88 to 71 players with the rest of the moves coming before 1 p.m. Saturday.
Barnes appeared to be in a roster battle with undrafted rookie Erik Magnuson. Barnes started Thursday’s preseason finale at center; Magnuson played guard. Hightower, meanwhile, was one of the few experienced running backs on the roster. Both he and Kapri Bibbs, who was acquired in a trade with Denver during the draft, were let go Friday, meaning the runners who remain on the roster for now are Carlos Hyde, rookies Matt Breida and Joe Williams, and third-year player Raheem Mostert.
The 49ers on Friday also waived/injured two members of last year’s draft class, third-round pick Will Redmond (ankle) and seventh rounder Prince Charles Iworah. On Saturday, wide receiver Aaron Burbridge (hamstring), guard Joshua Garnett (knee), defensive lineman Chris Jones (?), defensive back Don Jones (knee) and running back Joe Williams (ankle) were placed on season-ending injured reserve.
Cut or waived Saturday:
NT Quinton Dial
CB Asa Jackson
DL Sen’Derrick Marks
TE Blake Bell
OL JP Flynn
QB Nick Mullens
Others cut or waived Friday:
QB Matt Barkley
CB Will Davis
WR Louis Murphy
RB Kapri Bibbs
WR Tim Patrick
OL Norman Price
LB Shayne Skov
CB Prince Charles Iworah (waived/injured)
CB Will Redmond (waived/injured)
