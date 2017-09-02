San Francisco 49ers defensive end Quinton Dial (92) celebrates during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 23, 2015.
49ers release former starter Quinton Dial

By Matt Barrows

September 02, 2017 8:36 AM

SANTA CLARA

The 49ers on Saturday released Quinton Dial, a two-year starter along the defensive line but someone who was not a good fit in their new scheme. The team also placed Chris Jones, who had been the team’s second-string defensive tackle throughout the offseason and preseason, on injured reserve, ending his season.

Dial started 26 games over the last two seasons. Unlike nearly every other starter on the team, he played in Thursday’s finale and didn’t even get to start. That honor went to rookie nose tackle D.J. Jones and defensive tackle Chris Jones. Dial had played both positions in the offseason.

The move means it’s likely that D.J. Jones, a sixth-round pick out of Ole Miss, will make the squad as the backup nose tackle. With Chris Jones gone, the team still may be searching for a backup defensive tackle.

Dial was a fifth-round selection in the 2015 draft. His best position is as a defensive end in a 3-4 scheme, the style of defense the 49ers used in his first four years in the league. San Francisco switched to a 4-3 scheme in the offseason, one that uses a nose tackle.

The 49ers must trim their roster to 53 players by 1 p.m. today. Some players, like safety Don Jones, will be placed on injured reserve. Jones reported on social media Friday that he suffered an ACL tear in Thursday’s preseason finale.

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
