49ers eyeing LB Ben Boulware as final member of practice squad

Linebacker Ben Boulware, who was the was animated and emotional leader of Clemson's national championship defense last year, is visiting the 49ers, according to a league source. If he passes a physical, he likely will become the 10th and final member of the practice squad.
Boulware was signed by the Carolina Panthers -- who will visit Santa Clara on Sunday -- as an undrafted free agent and was released on Saturday.
Boulware won the Jack Lambert Award last season as the nation’s top linebacker, and he was the co-MVP of the national championship game against Alabama along with quarterback Deshaun Watson. He led the Tigers in tackles in each of the last two seasons and is known for his feisty, pugnacious play.
However, he also is undersized (6-0, 238) and not very fast having run his 40-yard dash in 4.86 seconds. A perceived lack of athleticism is the reason he fell out of the draft.
The 49ers have two excellent inside linebackers in NaVorro Bowman and Reuben Foster, the 31st pick of the draft. Behind them are Brock Coyle and Ray-Ray Armstrong, respectively.
If Boulware joins the practice squad, he will be the only linebacker on it. For the rest of the team’s practice squad, click here.
