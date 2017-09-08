49ers notes: It’s a guessing game as to who starts at free safety

The 49ers list Jimmie Ward as doubtful for Sunday's opener against the Carolina Panthers, meaning one of three players will start at the critical free-safety spot in San Francisco's defense.
Those three: Third-year player Jaquiski Tartt, who perhaps is best suited to play strong safety, and a pair of rookies, seventh-round pick Adrian Colbert and undrafted Lorenzo Jerome.
Kyle Shanahan said one of those three emerged as the leader this week, but he wanted to keep everyone, including the Panthers, guessing up until Sunday afternoon.
"It's been good competition," he said. "I have a pretty good idea who's leading it. But I won't know for sure until (Sunday)."
Ward, who is recovering from a hamstring injury suffered in July, has been a limited participant in practice throughout the week. On Wednesday and Thursday, he worked by himself with defensive backs coach Jeff Hafley observing while his teammates went through their warm-up drills. On Friday, however, he went through his most extensive practice of the week.
"He's done a little more each day and he's getting healthier each day," Shanahan said. "That's why I think he has a chance to go this week."
Ward's 'doubtful' designation, however, means he’s unlikely to play. In fact, Ward has not gone through a full practice since the spring.
Tartt is the most experienced of the contenders having started six games at free safety last year. He also was the team's starting free safety in the third preseason game, which was the truest test run for the regular season.
Jerome has lined up at the position the most since the spring and he started the team's first two preseason games. Colbert started the fourth preseason game and seems like the least likely of three to start against the Panthers.
The free-safety spot is vital to the 49ers’ defense this year because the strong safety, Eric Reid, often plays close to the line of scrimmage. That leaves the free safety to patrol the middle and deep portion of the field and to clean up any mistakes by the other 10 defenders.
Et cetera -- The 49ers listed rookie tight end George Kittle (hamstring) and defensive end Aaron Lynch (back) as questionable for Sunday's game. Kittle, who is listed as the team's starting tight end, appeared to be moving well in practice late in the week.
* According to ESPN, Matt Barkley was one of three quarterbacks who worked out for the New England Patriots on Friday. Barkley began the offseason as the 49ers' No. 2 quarterback, but he was surpassed by rookie C.J. Beathard and released this month.
* The 49ers announced that Levi's Stadium this year will be equipped with an ampm convenience store located in the northwest portion of the stadium.
