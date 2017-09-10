Carolina Panther Thomas Davis stops Carlos Hyde for no gain in the first quarter of the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.
Carolina Panther Thomas Davis stops Carlos Hyde for no gain in the first quarter of the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. Jose Luis Villegas The Bee
Carolina Panther Thomas Davis stops Carlos Hyde for no gain in the first quarter of the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. Jose Luis Villegas The Bee
49ers with Matt Barrows

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

Report card: 49ers still in preseason mode

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

September 10, 2017 4:20 PM

Offense: There were glimpses of brilliance. But they were buried under of a pile of mistakes, penalties and dropped passes. Kyle Shanahan lived up to his aggressive reputation by going for it twice on fourth down in the first half. Should he have? Both failed and led to two Panthers field goals. Grade: D+

Defense: The 49ers had to defend a short field for most of the game and did so without one of their most talented players, linebacker Reuben Foster. That they gave up only 285 yards, and only 114 yards on the ground, suggests significant progress from last season. Grade: B-

Special teams: The 49ers didn't have a lot of opportunities for special teams highlights. Robbie Gould was good on a 44-yard field goal in his 49ers debut at Levi's Stadium. Rookie Trent Taylor reliably handled punts. Grade: B

Overall: Mistakes, penalties, players lining up in the wrong spot -- the 49ers looked a lot like they did in the preseason, finishing the game with 10 penalties for 74 yards. Their two biggest weaknesses, a porous interior offensive line and an inexperienced secondary, were prominent on he Panthers' first score, which really was all Carolina needed. Grade: C-

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Buckner is stronger, wiser and among 49ers to watch in season opener

Buckner is stronger, wiser and among 49ers to watch in season opener 1:46

Buckner is stronger, wiser and among 49ers to watch in season opener
Cam Newton: 'It's unfair' that Colin Kaepernick is not on an NFL roster. 0:49

Cam Newton: 'It's unfair' that Colin Kaepernick is not on an NFL roster.
Why waiving Taumoepenu might be too risky, plus other 49ers with more to prove 1:38

Why waiving Taumoepenu might be too risky, plus other 49ers with more to prove

View More Video

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


49ers schedule
49ers roster
49ers depth chart
49ers statistics

NFL news
NFL statistics
NFL weekly schedule

Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports