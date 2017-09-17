49ers pregame: Jimmie Ward in uniform today vs. Seahawks

Jimmie Ward, Laken Tomlinson and Aaron Lynch -- all of whom were inactive for last week's game against the Panthers -- will be in uniform as the 49ers face the Seahawks today.

The 49ers announced that Tomlinson, who was acquired in a trade with Detroit on Aug. 31, would start at left guard in place of Zane Beadles, who struggled against the Panthers. Beadles will serve as the backup at guard and center.

Ward's and Lynch's roles were not announced.

Ward has not practiced in full since suffering a hamstring strain on July 27. The 49ers list him as the starter at free safety, but Jaquiski Tartt started last week's game at the position. Lorenzo Jerome served as the deep safety in 'dime' packages. He's inactive today.

Lynch was inactive for the Week 1 loss against the Panthers, a game in which the 49ers defense failed to sack quarterback Cam Newton and only managed to hit him twice. Lynch arguably was the team's most consistent pass rusher in the preseason, albeit against second- and third-string offensive linemen.

Linebacker Elijah Lee, who was signed last week, is in uniform. He will back up Ray-Ray Armstrong, who is starting in place of Reuben Foster (ankle). Undrafted rookie receiver Victor Bolden Jr. is active while Kendrick Bourne, also an undrafted rookie receiver, is not. The situation was reversed in Week 1.

The team captains are NaVorro Bowman, Carlos Hyde and ex-Seahawks linebacker Brock Coyle.

49ers inactives:

LB Reuben Foster

FS Lorenzo Jerome

WR Kendrick Bourne

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

DE Pita Taumoepenu

OL Erik Magnuson

DL Xavier Cooper

Seahawks inactives

RB J.D. McKissic

RB Eddie Lacy

FS Tedric Thompson

LB Terrance Garvin

G Jordan Roos

T Oday Aboushi

T Isaiah Battle