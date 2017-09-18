49ers snap counts: Buckner’s big minutes; where’s Juszczyk?

The 49ers were highly critical of the number of snaps DeForest Buckner played last season, but the defensive tackle continues to log big minutes.
Buckner played 67 snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks, a game in which Seattle’s offense was on the field for nearly 37 minutes. Through two games, Buckner has played 110 snaps. Through two games last year, he played 107.
Meanwhile, Solomon Thomas continues to get on the field more (48 defensive snaps) than Tank Carradine (21) while Aaron Lynch (30) logged more playing time than fellow defensive end Elvis Dumervil (22). Lynch was the team’s most consistent edge pass rusher against Seattle.
Others: DE Arik Armstead 67, NT Earl Mitchell 50, NT D.J. Jones 23
▪ At linebacker, NaVorro Bowman played 81 snaps and looked significantly better than he did in Week 1. He led all tacklers with 10. After playing 15 snaps on defense in Week 1, Dekoda Watson played one snap Sunday. Eli Harold had most of work at strong-side linebacker. However, he gave way to Dumervil or Lynch on passing downs and played only 28 of 82 possible snaps.
Others: WLB Ray-Ray Armstrong 68, MLB Brock Coyle 6
▪ The plan at safety was for Jimmie Ward to enter the game in dime defenses and play perhaps a dozen snaps in his first game back from a month-and-half-long hamstring injury. Eric Reid’s injury changed that. It meant that Ward played nearly the whole second half at free safety and was in for 38 snaps. Jaquiski Tartt essentially played half the game at free safety and half at strong safety. He logged 82 snaps. Lorenzo Jerome was inactive Sunday. But if Reid can’t play Thursday against the Rams, Jerome likely will serve as the third safety.
Others: CB Dontae Johnson 82, CB Rashard Robinson 82, NCB K’Waun Williams 54, S Eric Reid 52
▪ After spending big on free-agent fullback Kyle Juszczyk, the 49ers said he was worth the money because they were going to use him in a variety of creative roles. Juszczyk (17 snaps) certainly was part of the 49ers’ impressive ground effort as a lead blocker, but he caught no passes and saw none go his way. Raheem Mostert played no snaps at running back. Carlos Hyde played 40 of 49 snaps and averaged 8.3 yards a carry. His backup, Matt Breida, played the other nine and averaged 8.8 yards a rush.
▪ At receiver, Marquise Goodwin played 42 snaps, Pierre Garçon played 39 and Trent Taylor was on the field for 21 plays of offense. They were the only receivers Brian Hoyer targeted. Aldrick Robinson played 12 snaps, Victor Bolden Jr. one. Taylor’s spell was broken in Seattle. Through the preseason and Week 1, the rookie had caught every pass that went is way. He caught two of the four passes intended for him Sunday.
▪ On the offensive line, Pro Football Focus gave a clean pass-protection grade to right tackle Trent Brown (49 snaps) for the second week in a row, which is all the more significant considering who the 49ers faced. The scouting service said newcomer Laken Tomlinson (48 snaps) allowed two quarterback hurries but played well in the run game.
Others: LT Joe Staley 49, C Daniel Kilgore 49, G Brandon Fusco 49, T Garry Gilliam 1; Tight ends: George Kittle 43, Garrett Celek 16, Logan Paulsen 5
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
