Left tackle Joe Staley (74) and the rest of the 49ers offensive line didn’t allow a sack of C.J. Beathard (3) during the team’s 31-21 win Nov. 12, 2017.
Left tackle Joe Staley (74) and the rest of the 49ers offensive line didn’t allow a sack of C.J. Beathard (3) during the team’s 31-21 win Nov. 12, 2017. Paul Kitagaki Jr. The Bee
Left tackle Joe Staley (74) and the rest of the 49ers offensive line didn’t allow a sack of C.J. Beathard (3) during the team’s 31-21 win Nov. 12, 2017. Paul Kitagaki Jr. The Bee
49ers with Matt Barrows

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

49ers notes: Joe Staley, glue, and his pregame speech

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

November 12, 2017 7:54 PM

SANTA CLARA

When a fist came through Joe Staley’s facemask on Oct. 29, breaking his orbital bone and opening a gash beneath his right eye, team doctors used glue to close the wound.

During warmups on Sunday, the glue-seal broke off his face.

“It was a sign,” Staley said, a wide smile on his face, only a faint scar visible under his eye.

The 49ers’ left tackle was back in his familiar spot after missing just one game because of his injury. He wore a visor over his facemask Sunday and said the still-healing fracture didn’t pose a problem and wasn’t harmed during the game.

The 49ers called on Staley not only to protect C.J. Beathard’s blind spot – San Francisco allowed no sacks for the first time this season – but also to give a speech in the run up to the game. Staley and fellow veterans Elvis Dumervil and Kyle Juszczyk spoke to their mostly younger teammates.

“Anyone who knows me personally knows that speaking puts me right back in high school speech class and getting nervous,” he said. “But it was good. It was straight from the heart.”

His message: To continue fighting because the 49ers are on the verge of their first win.

Staley, of course, was right. And despite playing for 11 seasons, including in a Super Bowl, he said Sunday’s 31-21 win over the New York Giants felt as good as any he had witnessed.

“I’ve been part of a lot of wins with this franchise over the 11 years I’ve been here,” Staley said. “This win felt just as good as winning the NFC championship.”

Injury update – A 49ers squad that has sent multiple players to injured reserve after recent games won’t have to do so this week.

The team suffered only one injury – backup running back Raheem Mostert went to the sideline after hurting his shoulder – and even that one wasn’t believed to be serious.

Mostert and Adrian Colbert had served as the team’s gunners on punt coverage for most of the season. With Mostert hurt and Colbert starting at free safety, the role went to cornerback Greg Mabin and receiver Victor Bolden Jr.

Et cetera – With tight end George Kittle (ankle) out, Juszczyk had his most prolific outing, lining up at multiple positions and catching a season-high five passes for 27 yards. Juszczyk also had a fumble in the second quarter, his second in as many games.

▪ Newcomers Louis Murphy, a receiver, and Antone Exum, a safety, both were in uniform Sunday. Murphy started the game and finished with two catches for 48 yards, his first receptions since midway through the 2015 season. Rookie Kendrick Bourne had a season-high three catches for 42 yards.

▪ For the second straight week, rookie linebacker Reuben Foster led all tacklers. He had 10 stops against the Giants.

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Can't waste one play': Shanahan reflects on 49ers' first win of 2017

    49ers coach Kyle Shanahan speaks following the team's first win of the season, 31-21 over the New York Giants at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

'Can't waste one play': Shanahan reflects on 49ers' first win of 2017

'Can't waste one play': Shanahan reflects on 49ers' first win of 2017 1:09

'Can't waste one play': Shanahan reflects on 49ers' first win of 2017
49ers involved in one of three fights Sunday. How Pereira expects NFL to crack down 1:07

49ers involved in one of three fights Sunday. How Pereira expects NFL to crack down
49ers quarterback CJ Beathard talks resilience after taking hit after hit against Cardinals 3:20

49ers quarterback CJ Beathard talks resilience after taking hit after hit against Cardinals

View More Video

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


49ers schedule
49ers roster
49ers depth chart
49ers statistics

NFL news
NFL statistics
NFL weekly schedule

Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports