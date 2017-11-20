49ers claim ex-Jaguars defensive tackle Sheldon Day

The 49ers continue to alter the bottom of their defensive line group, this time by grabbing defensive tackle Sheldon Day off of waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars
Day was a fourth-round pick by Jacksonville in 2016 and is familiar to 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, the Jaguars linebackers coach last year.
The Jaguars have one of the deepest lines in the NFL and waived Day over the weekend.
San Francisco already had an open roster spot after releasing Tony McDaniel last week. McDaniel had served as DeForest Buckner's backup at defensive tackle in recent games. That likely would be Day's role as well, although he has experience at both interior positions.
Never miss a local story.
Day, 23, played in six games this season with three tackles, one sack and one pass defensed. San Francisco will play the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans and Jaguars, all teams familiar to Day, in consecutive weeks next month.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
Comments