Wilson's 86 yards passing and 258 passing were 96 percent of the offense's total against Atlanta Gregg Bell gbell@thenewstribune.com
Weakened but defiant, Pete Carroll looking for another late-season Seahawks surge

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

November 22, 2017 12:09 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

SANTA CLARA

One thing is for certain on Sunday: The Seahawks will play a quarterback they've never faced before.

Whether that is C.J. Beathard or Jimmy Garoppolo -- or both -- remains to be seen and likely will be kept a secret up until game day. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, more prickly than usual after his team's loss on Monday, said it really didn't matter .

"We can't do anything about that," he said on a conference call Wednesday. "We have no play in that one at all. Whoever plays, plays."

As any 49ers fan knows well, the Seahawks have recently dominated what was once a fierce rivalry between the teams. The 49ers haven't won since their 19-17 victory at Candlestick Park in 2013.

They came close earlier this year in Seattle in a 12-9 loss and they appear to be catching the Seahawks at the right time. While San Francisco is coming off its bye week, the Seahawks are dealing with a short week and likely will be without three key members of their defense: Cornerback Richard Sherman, safety Kam Chancellor and defensive end Cliff Avril.

Is Seattle teetering at 6-4, one game behind the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West?

Carroll took issue with that, too.

"Why don't you guys look back since, like, 2012 and look where we've been at the 10-game mark," he said. "You'll know why we talk the way we talk. We've had a very similar outcome at this time of the year. We've always had the ability to finish pretty well. November and December have been good months to us and that's kind of where we are right now."

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

