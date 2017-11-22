Weakened but defiant, Pete Carroll looking for another late-season Seahawks surge

2:07 Who will stay, who will go? 49ers' five most intriguing free-agency decisions Pause

1:09 'Can't waste one play': Shanahan reflects on 49ers' first win of 2017

1:43 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard speaks following 40-10 loss to Cowboys

6:39 Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

1:45 California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse

1:14 'Are you kidding me?': Officer alleges discrimination by CHP for his military status

1:23 ‘We know there are mountains behind that line of smog,’ Cristina Garcia says

2:02 Former NBA player John Salley talks about Deuces, his new Los Angeles-based marijuana venture

0:47 This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like