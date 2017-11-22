Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Cassius Marsh (91) sings the national anthem before the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta.
Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Cassius Marsh (91) sings the national anthem before the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta. David Goldman AP
Report: 49ers make another claim, this time net Cassius Marsh

By Matt Barrows

November 22, 2017 02:13 PM

The 49ers made their second waiver claim of the week on Wednesday, this time grabbing Cassius Marsh, a defensive end-outside linebacker whom the Patriots let go on Tuesday.

Marsh, 25, spent the previous three years with the Seattle Seahawks, who traded him to New England in September for fifth- and seventh-round picks. Marsh played in nine games for the Patriots, but evidently did not make enough of an impact. He had 14 tackles and one sack.

Marsh lined up at defensive end and outside linebacker in his most recent season in Seattle, who play the same defense as the 49ers. He also was a mainstay on special teams. The 49ers have played both Eli Harold and Dekoda Watson at outside linebacker this year.

On Tuesday, the 49ers claimed defensive tackle Sheldon Day off of waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars. He will wear No. 96 for San Francisco. The 49ers have an open roster spot to accommodate Marsh, but would need to create another if they bring Tank Carradine back from injured reserve.

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

Matt Barrows
