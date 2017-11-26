Report card: 49ers put up dud vs. depleted Seahawks

Offense: An injury-riddled Seahawks defense zeroed in on the 49ers’ only real offensive threat, running back Carlos Hyde. San Francisco got a nice gain here and there from Marquise Goodwin and Trent Taylor, but it wasn’t nearly enough to mount a fight. More weapons are needed. Grade: C-
Defense: They kept it close for most of the game, but the 49ers defenders looked like they usually do against Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson – flailing at his feet or sliding off his back while he buys time and makes a big throw down field. Wilson wasn’t sacked. Grade: C
Special teams: Bradley Pinion got off to a rough start when his first kickoff fell off the tee during his attempt and his re-do went out of bounds. Robbie Gould, however, made both his attempts in wet and windy Levi’s Stadium. He is 21 for 23 on the season. Grade: B
Overall: On one play, the 49ers were so depleted on offense that two undrafted rookies were manning the two tackle spots and the wide receivers were Kendrick Bourne and Louis Murphy. That is, it’s hard to see any quarterback – whether it’s C.J. Beathard, Jimmy Garoppolo or Joe Montana – excelling with this group, which lost 24-13 Sunday. Grade: C-
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows
