Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Jeremy McNichols (33) runs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Jeremy McNichols (33) runs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. Stephen B. Morton AP
49ers with Matt Barrows

49ers promote ‘Hard Knocks’ RB Jeremy McNichols to active roster

By Matt Barrows

November 29, 2017 11:40 AM

SANTA CLARA

The 49ers on Wednesday placed one running back, Raheem Mostert on injured reserve, and promoted another, rookie Jeremy McNichols, from the practice squad to the active roster.

McNichols (5-9, 214) rushed for 1,709 yards last year at Boise State while also catching 37 passes for 474 yards. The 49ers' running backs are expected to be duel threats in the running and passing games.

McNichols was one of the players featured in HBO's "Hard Knocks" program about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp. A fifth-round pick in April, McNichols vexed the team’s coaches in his struggles to pick up the blocking scheme, then upset Buccaneers officials when he decided to join San Francisco's practice squad instead of Tampa Bay's.

Mostert, meanwhile, suffered an MCL sprain Sunday that ended his season. He's received scant carries in 2017 but emerged as perhaps the 49ers' top coverage specialist on special teams. He leads San Francisco with eight special teams tackles, including a solo hit on a punt return Sunday.

The 49ers also placed offensive lineman Erik Magnuson (foot) on injured reserve and signed veteran Tim Barnes, who spent the offseason and training camp with the team and who can play guard or center. Magnuson started Sunday’s game at right tackle for Trent Brown, who is iffy this week with a shoulder issue.

If Brown can’t play Sunday, Zane Beadles or rookie Darrell Williams Jr. would start at right tackle.

The team also signed linebacker Boseko Lokombo and cornerback Channing Stribling to the practice squad and released defensive lineman Noble Nwachukwu from the practice squad.

  • 49ers vs. Bears: 3 players who might benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo under center

    Matt Barrows breaks down how three San Francisco 49ers offensive players might fare with Jimmy Garoppolo starting at quarterback over C.J. Beathard. Beathard was forced out of last Sunday's game against Seattle. The game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field will be Garoppolo's third NFL start.

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows

49ers vs. Bears: 3 players who might benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo under center

Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003.
