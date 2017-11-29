49ers promote ‘Hard Knocks’ RB Jeremy McNichols to active roster

1:14 Mike Pereira discusses how he got veterans involved with officiating Pause

2:28 Shanahan discusses quarterbacks following 49ers' loss to Seahawks

1:22 Why Reuben Foster should have room to roam against Eagles, plus other 49ers to watch

2:07 Who will stay, who will go? 49ers' five most intriguing free-agency decisions

2:31 'Avengers: Infinity War' is finally here - and it's powerful

0:40 'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building'

0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

1:59 The Tick has officially landed on Amazon

0:39 Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations