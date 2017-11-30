San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Brock Coyle (50) andSan Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Reuben Foster (56) tackle Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) in the first quarter during the game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday November 26, 2017.
49ers’ Reuben Foster is NFL defensive rookie of month

By Matt Barrows

November 30, 2017 07:58 AM

SANTA CLARA

The 49ers played only three games in November, but they were enough for linebacker Reuben Foster to accumulate a team-high 30 tackles and to become the NFL's defensive rookie for the month.

The honor, which was revealed Thursday, is notable because Foster had appeared in just two games -- and hadn't finished either -- before the November began. He suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 1, and as soon as he was able to play again in Week 7, he injured a rib.

The ankle injury continues to bother him at times, and he had to leave Sunday's game against the Seahawks for one play.

Foster is the fifth 49ers rookie to win the award, joining Andre Carter, Patrick Willis, Aldon Smith and Chris Borland.

The offensive rookie of the month award went to Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who had a combined 594 rushing and receiving yards in four games in November as well as six touchdowns.

The Saints acquired Kamara in the third round after the 49ers traded them the No. 67 overall pick for a second rounder in 2018 and a seventh-round pick in 2017. The 49ers used the seventh rounder to select defensive back Adrian Colbert.

