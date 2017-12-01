Best in shoe: 49ers to don colorful, meaningful footwear Sunday

Cornerback Dontae Johnson and his 49ers' teammates will wear their passions on their feet on Sunday.
For Johnson, it's the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital in Palo Alto and one patient in particular, Cameron Harris, a two year old who recently had a heart transplant. As part of the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative, Johnson will wear yellow, Lion King-themed -- it's Harris' favorite movie -- cleats on Sunday when the 49ers visit the Bears.
"The lion is surrounded by a heart," Johnson said. "The color scheme itself is a fade of the sunset from the Lion King. That's the theme."
The shoes worn by most of the NFL players will be auctioned off after this weekend's games with the proceeds going to the players' causes.
Among the 49ers' creative footwear on Sunday:
* Running back Carlos Hyde is highlighting the Humane Society of Silicon Valley. His aqua-colored cleats include an image of his French Bulldog, Max.
* Tight end George Kittle will wear red, white and blue USO cleats, which he said are dedicated to service members like his uncle.
* Defensive lineman Solomon Thomas' cleats are adorned with "a, b, c" and "1, 2, 3" and represent Ten Books a Home, a nonprofit in East Palo Alto that promotes early childhood learning.
* Kicker Robbie Gould will wear striking light blue cleats in recognition of the Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago. Gould spent his first 11 NFL seasons with the Bears.
* Punter Bradley Pinion's cleats highlight Convoy of Hope, which helps feed the poor and brings relief following natural disasters.
Johnson met Harris and his family through his fiancee, Kayla Bergado, who was volunteering at the hospital. She introduced Johnson to them early last year. He said that Harris has been in and out of hospitals since he was born.
"She had a real connection with him from working there and being with him regularly," he said. "The stories I would hear from her -- we just naturally gravitated toward that family and have been helping him ever since. It's been a great relationship."
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
