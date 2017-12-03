49ers report card: Garoppolo looks like a natural

Offense: Jimmy Garoppolo looked like he belonged at the helm of San Francisco's offense and made several, high-degree-of-difficulty passes in traffic to Marquise Goodwin and Trent Taylor in the 15-14 win over the Chicago Bears. The next step: Turning some of those field-goal attempts into touchdowns. Grade: B+
Defense: The defense forced five punts and held the Bears to some very average numbers, including 62 rushing yards. The only knock: A takeaway likely would have removed the need for last-minute heroics. The 49ers didn't have any. Grade: A-
Special teams: Kicker Robbie Gould made all five of his field-goal attempts in his return to Chicago but a 61-yard punt return by the Bears’ Tarik Cohen -- in which he initially retreated 15 yards -- sinks the group's grade. The 49ers' punt-coverage team had allowed 61 yards total all season until that point. C-
Overall: In his first 49ers start Garoppolo looked exactly like the 49ers hoped he would -- comfortable in the pocket, slippery out of it and able to zip passes into tight spaces. The 49ers were the better team on Sunday, thanks in large part to Garoppolo, but they only squeaked away with the win. Grade: B+
