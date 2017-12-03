San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Trent Taylor (81) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Chicago.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Trent Taylor (81) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Chicago. Nam Y. Huh AP
49ers notes: Trent Taylor’s big day follows awful night

By Matt Barrows

December 03, 2017 02:14 PM

CHICAGO

Maybe it was food poisoning, maybe it was the flu, but one thing was certain regarding 49ers receiver Trent Taylor on Saturday:

"It was coming out of me, whatever it was,” the rookie said after the game.

Taylor said he began vomiting Saturday night and that the purging didn't let up until 6 a.m. Sunday. Shortly after he began receiving intravenous fluids to try to get him back to full strength.

It worked. The team’s slot receiver caught all six of the passes that went his way Sunday, including a pivotal, third-and-9 grab that he stretched for 33 yards on San Francisco's game-winning drive. He finished with a season-high 92 receiving yards.

Taylor said he was running a 10-yard in route and Jimmy Garoppolo hit him in stride on the big, third-down play.

"Jimmy had a great placement on that ball, throwing it off his back foot, I think," he said. "He just layed it up there perfectly for me. Just being able to get inside that defender, that was the biggest part. And I made my move from there.”

Marquise Goodwin also was perfect on the afternoon -- eight catches on eight targets for 99 yards -- and coach Kyle Shanahan called it the best game his pass catchers have had all season.

Taylor said he never thought he might miss the game. Even when the bug was at its worst, he figured he'd stop throwing up -- eventually.

"If I wasn't, I knew something was going to be really wrong for sure," he said. "My stomach was definitely still turning, but I made it through."

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
