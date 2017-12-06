49ers’ Gould wins weekly award; does he have shot at Pro Bowl?

Kicker Robbie Gould was named the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday, his 35th birthday, and he is one of the few 49ers with a shot at the Pro Bowl.
Gould went 5-5 on field goals in Sunday's game, including the game-winner in the waning seconds, to beat the team that dumped him a year ago, the Chicago Bears. Gould is 26-28 on field goals this season and his 92.9 percentage trails the Carolina Panthers’ Graham Gano (23-24, 95.8 percent) and the Los Angeles Rams' Greg Zuerlein (36-38, 94.7 percent) among NFC kickers.
Zuerlein has 10 more attempts than Gould and has a better percentage than the others on extra points. He and Gano also handle kickoffs. Punter Bradley Pinion has that role for the 49ers.
Gould made the Pro Bowl in 2006, his second year in the league. When the Bears cut him before the 2016 season, he said he took the time to break down every aspect of his game and to rebuild himself. He went 10-10 on field goals after being picked up by the New York Giants at midseason last year.
“When I left here, I took a lot of time to reinvent myself,” Gould said after his game winner on Sunday. “That one was pretty special for me.”
The NFL announced last month that Kyle Juszczyk was leading all fullbacks in Pro Bowl voting, which is split into thirds among fans, coaches and players. Juszczyk represented the Baltimore Ravens last year.
Tackle Joe Staley and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner seemingly could be voted in as well. Fan voting ends on Dec. 14.
