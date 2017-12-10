Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) runs onto the field with 49ers teammates before Sunday’s game against the Texans in Houston.
49ers with Matt Barrows

49ers with Matt Barrows

San Francisco 49ers

Report card: Jimmy Garoppolo has 49ers rolling

By Matt Barrows

December 10, 2017 01:20 PM

Offense: Like last week, Jimmy Garoppolo shook off a first-half interception and was confident and in rhythm at game’s end. The quarterback’s second-half passing numbers against the Houston Texans: 10 for 15, 165 yards and a touchdown. Grade: B+

Defense: The unit held up well in all areas except containing receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who finished with 151 yards and two touchdowns, and who chased cornerback Dontae Johnson from the game in the third quarter. Safety Adrian Colbert’s forced fumble in the fourth quarter – the 49ers’ only takeaway in the last two games – was a big one. Grade: B+

Special teams: Robbie Gould is making a late push for the Pro Bowl. A week after striking five goals, he hit all four against the Texans, including one from 52 yards. He’s now 30 for 32 this season. Bradley Pinion’s fourth-quarter shank drops the grade. Grade: B+

Overall: For he second week in a row, a good quarterback makes everyone around him look better. With a 26-16 victory, the 49ers have won consecutive road games for the first time since Jim Harbaugh was head coach – Nov. 9 and Nov. 16, 2014. Grade: B+

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

