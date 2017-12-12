49ers sign WR McCaffrey from Packers practice squad

The 49ers have signed receiver Max McCaffrey, the older brother of former Stanford running back Christian, off the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad, according to the NFL Network.

The McCaffreys are the sons of former NFL receiver Ed McCaffrey, who went to Stanford where he was a teammate of 49ers general manager John Lynch. Ed McCaffrey spent the 1994 season with the 49ers but the bulk of his career – nine seasons – with the Denver Broncos where he played under 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s father, Mike.

“I was close with Ed and his wife Lisa – that’s really why I wore 87 in college,” Kyle Shanahan said earlier this year. “Ed was the man. I knew all his sons, they’re a lot younger when I knew them, but they’ve all turned out be pretty good athletes and real good people.”

Another McCaffrey son, Dylan, plays quarterback for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan.

Max played at Duke where he caught 117 passes for 1,341 yards and 12 touchdowns. He joined the Raiders as an undrafted free agent last year and also has spent time with the Saints and Jaguars, who will visit the 49ers on Dec. 24.

The 49ers have not announced a reciprocal roster move, but one of their receivers, Victor Bolden Jr., injured his ankle Sunday and is a candidate for injured reserve.