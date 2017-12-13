San Francisco 49ers tight end Vernon Davis, left, and tight end Delanie Walker, right, before the start of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in San Francisco, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2012.
San Francisco 49ers

Delanie Walker, the 49ers tight end that got away

By Matt Barrows

December 13, 2017 10:33 AM

SANTA CLARA

Heading into the 2013 offseason, the 49ers had a decision to make: Hold onto tight end Vernon Davis or his position mate, Delanie Walker.

The answer was easy. Davis, after all, was as fast as a wide receiver, as powerful as an offensive tackle and had been the team's hero during the 49ers' first playoff run two years earlier. Walker was merely his sidekick.

Four years later, however, it's clear the 49ers made the wrong choice. While Davis' focus waned and his performance fizzled in San Francisco, Walker remained hungry. He's made the Pro Bowl the last two seasons and returns to the Bay Area on Sunday as the Tennessee Titans' leading receiver.

"Honestly, Jim Harbaugh was trying to do basically everything in his power to get the deal done to make me stay," Walker, 33, said on a conference call Tuesday from Tempe, Ariz. where the Titans are practicing this week. "But I don't think the GM (general manager Trent Baalke) saw the same picture as Jim Harbaugh at that time. So I realized it was time for me to go somewhere else and show everybody how good I can be at the No. 1 spot, and that's what I've been doing so far."

Walker has caught at least 60 passes every season since joining the Titans and this year leads his team with 63 catches and 718 receiving yards. By contrast the 49ers tight ends -- George Kittle, Garrett Celek, Logan Paulsen and Cole Hikutini -- have combined for 51 catches and 581 receiving yards

Titans head coach Mike Mularkey said he's been impressed by Walker's preparation and his drive even as he closes out his 12th season in the league.

"That's rare," Mularkey said. "That's rare to have the passion, the desire, the work ethic, especially this time of the year. It's tough on players. But I think why he's so effective is how he takes care of himself with recovery and all his down time."

Asked which 49ers he recognized as he prepares to play his first-ever game at Levi’s Stadium, Walker ticked off center Daniel Kilgore and tackle Joe Staley, with whom he still corresponds, before trailing off. The team also signed Celek, who has been San Francisco's top tight end in recent weeks, as an undrafted rookie during Walker's final season with the 49ers.

The 49ers traded Davis to the Broncos during the 2015 season. He’s had a notable uptick in production since joining his hometown Washington Redskins last year. San Francisco also drafted a tight end, Vance McDonald, in the second round a month after Walker left for Tennessee. McDonald, however, underperformed and, along with a fifth-round pick, was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in August for a fourth-round pick.

Walker said that rookie linebacker Reuben Foster has captured his and the Titans' attention this week but advised against using Foster to cover him on Sunday.

"I'm not sure he's going to cover me -- I really think that's a mismatch if he's trying to cover me," Walker said. "I'm thinking that they may have a (defensive back) or a nickel come in and cover me. That's just me being honest with you."

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

