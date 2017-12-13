49ers notes: Will listless Levi’s be buzzing over Jimmy G on Sunday?

Now that he's settling into his role as 49ers starting quarterback, it's time Jimmy Garoppolo gets the lingo down.
He recently referred to team's fans as "49ers nation" and was quickly admonished and advised that they call themselves "The Faithful" instead.
"My friends in a group text all texted me like, ‘Man you’ve got to get this right. Come on, these are your fans now,'" he said. "So it was just a little funny thing.”
Garoppolo has noted that the group showed up in numbers during recent games in Chicago and Houston. The next step is a full house at Levi's Stadium, something the team has stopped well short of accomplishing this season.
General manager John Lynch took to Twitter this week in an effort to get the stadium "cranked up," even corresponding with actor Jeremy Renner, a Modesto native and 49ers fan who told Lynch he was working on an Avengers movie but wanted to make it to the Bay Area for a game.
"I know you’re part of the Faithful," Lynch wrote back. "Please be my guest?"
Kyle Shanahan, meanwhile, said he's noticed the crowd at full throat at times this year, including during a nip-and-tuck Week 3 loss to the Rams, during San Francisco's first victory of the season, which came against the Giants, and when Garoppolo went into a Week 12 game against the Seahawks and threw a touchdown pass.
"So I do think there has been some good things in our stadium," he said. “But considering how our record has been here this year and the last few years, obviously we’ve got to give them a little bit more to be entertained and have reasons to get excited and get there early and have their energy throughout four quarters.”
The 49ers suddenly are generating some buzz. They've won three of their last four games while Garoppolo, undefeated as a starter, will make his first home start Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.
"They’re an awesome fan base," Garoppolo said. "It’ll be fun to get in front of them this Sunday.”
New receiver -- The 49ers signed receiver Max McCaffrey off the Green Bay Packers practice squad and placed receiver Victor Bolden Jr. on injured reserve with an ankle issue.
McCaffrey is the older brother of former Stanford runner Christian and their dad, Ed, both played alongside Lynch at Stanford and played for Shanahan's father with the Denver Broncos.
"He looks a little bit like his dad," said Shanahan, who said he studied Max McCaffrey when the latter was coming out of Duke. "We worked him out in Atlanta. I know our personnel department was high on him. So it was nice to get that opportunity.”
Et cetera -- Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (knee) was limited in practice and the 49ers are optimistic he'll be able to play in Sunday's game.
* Tackle Trent Brown (shoulder) did not practice. He's missed two of the 49ers' last three games. Zane Beadles will make his second straight start at right tackle if Brown can't play.
* The team's starting safeties, Eric Reid (knee) and Adrian Colbert (thumb), practiced in blue, no-contact jerseys.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
