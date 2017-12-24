San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.
49ers with Matt Barrows

San Francisco 49ers

Report card: Garoppolo, 49ers roll over playoff-bound Jags

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

December 24, 2017 04:22 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Offense: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo shook off a first-half, end-zone interception to throw two touchdowns in the second half. A 49ers team that had been leaning heavily on field goals scored touchdowns on three of their first four possessions of the second half and scored 37 points against the NFL’s top defense. Grade: A-.

Defense: The 49ers had their first three-interception game since 2014 and held rookie rusher Leonard Fournette to 48 rushing yards. Jacksonville entered with the NFL's best rushing attack but finished with only 92 yards Sunday, the fifth straight 49ers opponent held under the 100-yard mark. Grade: B.

Special teams: Robbie Gould struck his 37th field goal of the season, but a second-quarter extra point was blocked and returned for two points. That's the second extra point the 49ers have missed this season. The 49ers also failed to recover an on-side kick. Grade: C

Overall: This is not a mirage. The 49ers on Sunday beat a big, physical Jacksonville team that is heading for the playoffs. If the 49ers still were playing in January, no one would want to face them. Grade: A.

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

