San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde, right, celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Los Angeles.
San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde, right, celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Los Angeles. Rick Scuteri AP
San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde, right, celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Los Angeles. Rick Scuteri AP
49ers with Matt Barrows

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

Report card: 49ers end season as NFL’s hottest team

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

December 31, 2017 04:14 PM

UPDATED 4 HOURS 25 MINUTES AGO

Offense: Jimmy Garoppolo wasn’t quite the surgeon he had been in previous starts, but he and the offense were more than a match for Los Angeles’ B team. The run game showed a resolve that had been missing, and Carlos Hyde scored twice. Grade: B+

Defense: Yes, the Rams – especially their offense – leaned on backups from start to finish. But the 49ers still played well, particularly safety Adrian Colbert and defensive tackle Sheldon Day, who substituted for injured DeForest Buckner for most of the game. Grade: A-

Special teams: Kicker Robbie Gould set a personal record this season with 39 field goals made, including connections from 33 and 48 yards Sunday. Bradley Pinion, meanwhile, tied a career high this season with 30 punts inside the 20-yard line. Grade: A

Overall: A 49ers team that began the season with nine straight losses ends it with five straight wins. San Francisco goes into the new year as the hottest NFL team and served notice it is not to be taken lightly in 2018. Grade: A

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win

    Robbie Gould kicked six field goals and Jimmy Garoppolo made a last-minute drive to help the 49ers beat the Tennessee Titans 25-23 at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2017.

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win 1:59

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win
'A lot to be excited about with 49ers future.' Analysts weigh in on team's direction 0:56

'A lot to be excited about with 49ers future.' Analysts weigh in on team's direction
49ers: Three players with most on the line as season nears its end 1:32

49ers: Three players with most on the line as season nears its end

View More Video

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


NFL news
Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports