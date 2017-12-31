San Francisco 49ers tight end Vernon Davis smiles before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014.
Tails never fails? 49ers’ and Raiders’ draft positions still up in the air

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

December 31, 2017 08:47 PM

LOS ANGELES

Tails never fails? That slogan worked for the 49ers more than a decade ago. They may have to call on it again.

Due to their win against the Rams on Sunday and the Raiders' 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, both Bay Area teams finished with 6-10 records. Even their strength-of-schedule result -- the last tiebreaker for draft position -- is the same, meaning a coin toss at the scouting combine in February will determine where they pick in the first round.

The winner will pick ninth, the loser one spot later. They will alternate by round from that point on.

The 49ers and Raiders were in the same spot in 2006. The 49ers' personnel chief at the time, Scot McCloughan, represented the 49ers at the coin toss. "Tails never fails," McCloughan said then, and he was right.

The 49ers won the toss and selected tight end Vernon Davis with the sixth overall pick. At pick No. 7, the Raiders took safety Michael Huff.

Davis is still playing. He finished the season with 43 catches, 648 yards and three touchdowns for Washington. Huff's last season was 2013.

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

Comments

