Terrell Owens is a Hall of Fame finalist; Roger Craig denied again

Former 49ers running back Roger Craig did not make the cut-down for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his last year of eligibility as a modern-era candidate, but several others with 49ers ties did.
They included long-time 49ers receiver Terrell Owens and general manager John Lynch, who spent most of his playing career as a safety with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Receivers Randy Moss and Isaac Bruce, who had brief stints with the 49ers, also made the penultimate cut for the Hall of Fame, as did Bobby Beathard, a former general manager with Washington and San Diego whose grandson, C.J. Beathard, is the 49ers’ backup quarterback.
The 2018 class will be elected and announced just prior to next month’s Super Bowl. Owens was a finalist last year but failed to get in.
Craig, the first player in NFL history with 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the one season, has been considered for the last 10 years. His only option for enshrinement now is to be considered by the hall’s senior committee, which looks at players who have been retired for 25 or more years.
Modern-era finalists
Ray Lewis, LB - 1996-2012 Baltimore Ravens
Brian Urlacher, LB - 2000-2012 Chicago Bears
Edgerrin James, RB - 1999-2005 Indianapolis Colts, 2006-08 Arizona Cardinals, 2009 Seattle Seahawks
Randy Moss, WR - 1998-2004, 2010 Minnesota Vikings, 2005-06 Oakland Raiders, 2007-2010 New England Patriots, 2010 Tennessee Titans, 2012 San Francisco 49ers
Terrell Owens, WR - 1996-2003 San Francisco 49ers, 2004-05 Philadelphia Eagles, 2006-08 Dallas Cowboys, 2009 Buffalo Bills, 2010 Cincinnati Bengals
Isaac Bruce, WR - 1994-2007 Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, 2008-09 San Francisco 49ers
John Lynch, FS - 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos
Brian Dawkins, S - 1996-2008 Philadelphia Eagles, 2009-2011 Denver Broncos
Everson Walls, CB - 1981-89 Dallas Cowboys, 1990-92 New York Giants, 1992-93 Cleveland Browns
Ty Law, CB - 1995-2004 New England Patriots, 2005, 2008 New York Jets, 2006-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2009 Denver Broncos
Tony Boselli, T - 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2002 Houston Texans (injured reserve)
Kevin Mawae, C/G - 1994-97 Seattle Seahawks, 1998-2005 New York Jets, 2006-09 Tennessee Titans
