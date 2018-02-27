San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Garry Gilliam (76) stands on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Garry Gilliam (76) stands on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally) Mark Tenally
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Garry Gilliam (76) stands on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally) Mark Tenally
49ers with Matt Barrows

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

49ers sign offensive tackle Gilliam to two-year deal

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

February 27, 2018 02:44 PM

INDIANAPOLIS

The 49ers signed one of their own free agents, offensive tackle Garry Gilliam, to a two-year contract on Tuesday.

Gilliam served as the team's backup tackle last season, a role he'll likely have again in 2018. Joe Staley is expected to start on the left side while Trent Brown plays on the right.

Brown, however, is not signed beyond the upcoming season and had surgery to repair a torn labrum (shoulder) in December. Gilliam, 27, likely will fill in during spring practices while Brown recovers.

Including the playoffs, Gilliam had started 34 games for the Seattle Seahawks before the 49ers picked him up last offseason. He started one game in 2017 before suffering an MCL sprain that landed him on injured reserve.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He joins quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, defensive end Cassius Marsh and center Daniel Gilgore as free agents the 49ers have extended before the beginning of the free-agency period on March 14. Other players, such as running back Carlos Hyde and safety Eric Reid, are expected to test the free-agent market.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

3 questions facing the 49ers heading into the scouting combine

View More Video

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


NFL news
Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports