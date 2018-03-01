49ers notes: Why team is considering new deal for Joe Staley

Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers are considering reworking the contract for left tackle Joe Staley, who has two years remaining at a relatively inexpensive $4.8 million per season in base salary.
"It's something that we are considering," Shanahan said Thursday. "We've got to see how this all plays out. … I wish we could overpay everybody. I mean, these guys deserve it in my opinion. What they go through, what they put their bodies through, the pressure that they're under. But you also have to do what's right for the organization. You want to do what's right for all of your players."
Staley, 33, has been the unofficial captain of the 49ers offensive line for the last decade. He's missed just four starts in the last seven seasons. One of those absences came last year when he was punched in the face during a game and suffered a broken orbital bone.
As he enters his mid-30s, Staley remains one of the better tackles, especially as a pass protector, in the league. The scouting service Pro Football Focus rated him the league's second-best tackle last year behind Green Bay's David Bakhtiari.
Never miss a local story.
As it stands, if the 49ers brought in a free-agent offensive lineman, that player likely would earn more than Staley, which could be awkward given Staley's status on the line and the locker room. The 49ers drafted him in 2007, and he is the team's longest-tenured player.
The 49ers recently extended the contracts of center Daniel Kilgore and defensive end Cassius Marsh. Both players are represented by the agency that represents Staley, and a salary structure likely has been discussed in the last month.
Shanahan noted, however, that while the upcoming years in Staley's contract are modest, he did have a team-high $8.3 million base salary last season.
"If you look year to year and just go off of that, that tells one story," he said. "If you look at an entire contract, that tells you a whole different story. So you have to look at the big picture to fully understand all that."
Meeting Miller – UCLA tackle Kolton Miller, who played at Roseville High School, said he met with the 49ers and other teams on Wednesday night.
Miller had 24 repetitions in the bench press Thursday. He and the rest of the offensive linemen will run the 40-yard dash and other drills Friday. Miller is aiming for a 40 time in the 4.9-second range, which would be rare for someone his size.
Et cetera Shanahan paid the team's other tackle, Trent Brown, a compliment when he said, "He's the best pass-protecting tackle I have ever seen in my life." He said the tackle, who has one year remaining on his rookie contract, must be more consistent.
* General manager John Lynch said the 49ers want to bring back pending free agent Brock Coyle, who started 10 games last season at inside linebacker. "I'm not saying it's imminent or anything, but we're working towards it," he said.
* Shanahan said there are only two positions at which the 49ers don't need help this offseason: quarterback and fullback.
Comments