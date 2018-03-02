UCLA offensive lineman Kolton Miller looks to block for quarterback Josh Rosen against Texas A&M on Sept. 3, 2017, in Pasadena.
49ers notes: Roseville's Kolton Miller soars at combine

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

March 02, 2018 12:16 PM

INDIANAPOLIS

Roseville's Kolton Miller soared Friday at the scouting combine, setting a record for offensive linemen with a broad jump of 10 feet, 1 inch.

Many expected the UCLA left tackle to impress in Indianapolis and he didn't let them down. His vertical jump of 31 1/2 inches was nearly a foot higher than the historical average at his position. And he ran a 4.95-second 40-yard dash.

That wasn't as fast as Pittsburgh offensive lineman Brian O'Neil, who ran his 40 in 4.82 seconds. O'Neil, however, is 297 pounds. Miller measured a little more than 6-foot-8 and weighed 309 pounds earlier this week.

"I think I should put up some pretty good numbers," the Roseville High School product said last month. "I'm working hard every day to make a statement at the combine."

Miller, who played one season at left tackle for UCLA, is projected to be selected anywhere from the first round to the third round. He met with the 49ers among other teams on Wednesday.

Et cetera – Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield drew the biggest crowd of reporters Friday because he's one of the top passers in the draft and because of his famously oversized confidence. To that end, he said there was no one more capable than him to lift the woebegone Browns, who have the top pick, and that he was the most accurate thrower in the draft "by far."

* While Miller's performance was impressive for an offensive lineman, Friday's star was Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, who at 233 pounds ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash and leaped 41 inches in the vertical jump. He also hoisted 225 pounds 29 times on the bench press. Barkley is expected to be the first runner selected in April.

* The 49ers confirmed they hired Chris Kiffin, the son of acclaimed former defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin, to be their pass-rush specialist. Kiffin previously had been the defensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic where his brother, Lane, who once coached the Raiders, is the head coach.

San Francisco 49ers insider Matt Barrows talks about the players and positions the team must consider as the team heads into the NFL scouting combine beginning this month. Video produced by David CaraccioPhotos via AP and The Sacramento Bee



Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

