Madden NFL 15: Richard Sherman, Seattle Seahawks cornerback. How he fared: Made four interceptions and broke up 11 passes in 16 games, earning Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors.
Madden NFL 15: Richard Sherman, Seattle Seahawks cornerback. How he fared: Made four interceptions and broke up 11 passes in 16 games, earning Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors. Matt Rourke Associated Press file
Madden NFL 15: Richard Sherman, Seattle Seahawks cornerback. How he fared: Made four interceptions and broke up 11 passes in 16 games, earning Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors. Matt Rourke Associated Press file
49ers with Matt Barrows

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

49ers' Richard Sherman: Recent release has reignited 'gasoline fire' inside him

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

March 12, 2018 10:42 AM

SANTA CLARA

Richard Sherman on Monday said his recent release and doubts whether he can regain his Pro Bowl form have reignited "that gasoline fire that I've always had burning."

"It threw a lot more gas on it, and I appreciate that," Sherman said in a conference call with reporters. "I'm thankful, and it's motivation for me."

Sherman suffered an Achilles injury in November and had a minor surgery involving bone spurs on the opposite heel last month. He's betting that he will recover in full from those injuries.

The contract that he negotiated himself includes an extra $1 million if he makes the next Pro Bowl and $2 million if he's named to the Associated Press All-Pro team. For 2019, his base salary would jump another $1 million if he were to make the upcoming Pro Bowl.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Seahawks released Sherman on Friday because they were unwilling to pay the $11 million he was due to make in 2018. The 49ers were the first team to contact him upon his release, he said, and later that night he and his fiancee had dinner with Kyle Shanahan and his wife with defensive coordinator Robert Saleh making an appearance later.

Sherman said he appreciated that immediate interest, the fact that he'd be able to play the Seahawks twice a year and that there would be no on-field transition considering the 49ers play the same defense as Seattle.

He also said quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo played a role in his decision.

"That had a huge part in it," Sherman said. "The way he played down the stretch was inspiring and incredible. Quarterbacks can get hot over a limited amount of time and the next year fall off the face of the earth and you never hear from them again. But what I saw from him was consistency. I saw poise. I saw leadership. I saw respect from his teammates, command of the offense. And he'd only been there a few weeks."

"And I think that (Shanahan) is one of the most creative and innovative offensive minds in football," Sherman continued "He and (Rams head coach) Sean McVay. And I told him so. … He's always coming up with two or three concepts that we'd never seen."

  Comments  

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


NFL news
Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports