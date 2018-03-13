Report: 49ers to sign Weston Richburg to bolster offensive line

The 49ers plan to sign Giants offensive lineman Weston Richburg, who has played guard and center over his four-year career, to a five-year deal when free agency begins, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

Richburg, 26, began his career at left guard before moving to center in his second season. Richburg hadn't missed a game due to injury until last year when a concussion ended his season after just four games. He told New York area reporters that doctors cleared him of his concussion several weeks later but that the Giants needed his roster spot and placed him on injured reserve, thus ending his season.

Richburg measured 6-3, 298 when coming out of Colorado State four years ago. That's small for an NFL guard, but the position has been trending in that direction. He's also quick off the snap and has good body control, which are assets in Kyle Shanahan's outside-zone blocking scheme.

He's also been a strong pass protector, something that's become even more paramount since the 49ers signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to an NFL-record, five-year deal. San Francisco allowed 43 sacks last year, which tied for seventh most in the NFL. Most of the pressure came from the interior of the line.

Asked about small guards, Shanahan recently said, "Everybody thinks we like small guards. I just like people who can move. If you're 400 pounds and can move, I'd rather have that guy than the 300-pound guy who can move the same."

The 49ers last month signed their own center, Daniel Kilgore, to a modest, three-year, $11.75 million contract extension.

"We plan on Dan being our center," Shanahan said earlier this month at the scouting combine. That suggests Richburg will play guard and be the team's emergency center on game days, but the 49ers likely will let the various positions sort themselves out in the offseason and training camp.

The situation at guard is blurry. Brandon Fusco played right guard for most of 2017. He's scheduled to be a free agent on Wednesday and the 49ers are not expected to make him a top priority to re-sign.

Laken Tomlinson, who is signed for one more season, played left guard last year. Among those also in the mix at the position are former first-round pick Joshua Garnett and 2017 undrafted rookie Erik Magnuson.