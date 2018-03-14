Reports: 49ers' Carlos Hyde to sign with Cleveland Browns

Carlos Hyde, who played at Ohio State, is heading back to that state to play for the Cleveland Browns, according to multiple reports.
Hyde led the 49ers in rushing yards and receptions. But he was drafted in the second round in 2014 for a power-running offense and he never was a perfect fit in Kyle Shanahan's zone-running system.
His agents and the 49ers discussed numbers throughout the year but didn't come close on a deal. His departure leaves the team with Matt Breida as the only proven runner and with Joe Williams, Jeremy McNichols and Raheem Mostert in the mix at that position.
Breida had 105 carries as a rookie last year while Mostert had six. Williams did not play at all because of an ankle injury while McNichols spent most of the season on San Francisco's practice squad.
