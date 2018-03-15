49ers trade center Daniel Kilgore to Dolphins

A day after signing free-agent center Weston Richburg to a rich, five-year contract, the 49ers traded their incumbent center, Daniel Kilgore, to the Miami Dolphins.
The teams will swap seventh-round draft picks -- the 49ers move up four spots in the round, from No. 227 to No. 223 -- and the trade also will save San Francisco some money on their salary cap.
Kilgore, 30, signed a three year, $11.75 million contract with the 49ers in February. Part of that deal included a $2.3 million roster bonus, which was due to become fully guaranteed Friday. The Dolphins, meanwhile, needed a center after The news comes just hours after Mike Pouncey requested and was granted his release.
“On behalf of the entire organization I want to thank Dan for everything he contributed to this team and the Bay Area community over the last seven seasons,” general manager John Lynch said in a statement. “When Kyle (Shanahan) and I arrived last offseason, we knew right away that he was a well-respected leader in the locker room and a true professional. We are pleased to be able to help find Dan a great situation to be able to continue his career, and we wish him and his wife, Megan, the very best.”
Never miss a local story.
Kilgore was a fifth-round draft pick to the 49ers in 2011, making him the second-longest tenured player next to tackle Joe Staley. Last year he beat out veterans Jeremy Zuttah and Tim Barnes and started all 16 games for San Francisco.
On Wednesday, however, the 49ers signed Richburg, 26, to a five-year, $47.5 million deal that makes him the second-highest-paid center in the NFL. That move drew questions as to which player the team was eying at center and the 49ers initially listed Richburg as a center and guard.
Richburg and Kilgore are represented by the same agent, and a trade scenario likely was in the works all along.
Furthermore, the agency that represents those two lineman also represents Staley, the de facto captain of the offensive line. Richburg will earn more this season than Staley, whose current contract was front-loaded, but Shanahan indicated recently that the team will consider adjusting his contract.
With Richburg at center and Staley and Trent Brown at tackle, the 49ers' offensive-line competition this offseason will occur at guard. Laken Tomlinson, Joshua Garnett and Erik Magnuson will compete there along with anyone else the team adds in the offseason.
Comments