San Francisco 49ers' Al Netter (65), Daniel Kilgore (67) and B.J. Daniels (5) during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Tuesday, June 11, 2013.
San Francisco 49ers' Al Netter (65), Daniel Kilgore (67) and B.J. Daniels (5) during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Tuesday, June 11, 2013. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP
San Francisco 49ers' Al Netter (65), Daniel Kilgore (67) and B.J. Daniels (5) during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Tuesday, June 11, 2013. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP
49ers with Matt Barrows

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

49ers trade center Daniel Kilgore to Dolphins

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

March 15, 2018 10:50 AM

SANTA CLARA

A day after signing free-agent center Weston Richburg to a rich, five-year contract, the 49ers traded their incumbent center, Daniel Kilgore, to the Miami Dolphins.

The teams will swap seventh-round draft picks -- the 49ers move up four spots in the round, from No. 227 to No. 223 -- and the trade also will save San Francisco some money on their salary cap.

Kilgore, 30, signed a three year, $11.75 million contract with the 49ers in February. Part of that deal included a $2.3 million roster bonus, which was due to become fully guaranteed Friday. The Dolphins, meanwhile, needed a center after The news comes just hours after Mike Pouncey requested and was granted his release.

“On behalf of the entire organization I want to thank Dan for everything he contributed to this team and the Bay Area community over the last seven seasons,” general manager John Lynch said in a statement. “When Kyle (Shanahan) and I arrived last offseason, we knew right away that he was a well-respected leader in the locker room and a true professional. We are pleased to be able to help find Dan a great situation to be able to continue his career, and we wish him and his wife, Megan, the very best.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kilgore was a fifth-round draft pick to the 49ers in 2011, making him the second-longest tenured player next to tackle Joe Staley. Last year he beat out veterans Jeremy Zuttah and Tim Barnes and started all 16 games for San Francisco.

On Wednesday, however, the 49ers signed Richburg, 26, to a five-year, $47.5 million deal that makes him the second-highest-paid center in the NFL. That move drew questions as to which player the team was eying at center and the 49ers initially listed Richburg as a center and guard.

Richburg and Kilgore are represented by the same agent, and a trade scenario likely was in the works all along.

Furthermore, the agency that represents those two lineman also represents Staley, the de facto captain of the offensive line. Richburg will earn more this season than Staley, whose current contract was front-loaded, but Shanahan indicated recently that the team will consider adjusting his contract.

With Richburg at center and Staley and Trent Brown at tackle, the 49ers' offensive-line competition this offseason will occur at guard. Laken Tomlinson, Joshua Garnett and Erik Magnuson will compete there along with anyone else the team adds in the offseason.

  Comments  

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


NFL news
Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports