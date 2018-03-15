49ers strike deal with pass rusher Jeremiah Attaochu

The 49ers on Thursday agreed to terms on a one-year deal with pass rusher Jeremiah Attaochu, who becomes a candidate for the so-called "Leo" position that's been so hard to find for the defense.
Attaochu, 25, was a second-round pick by the Chargers in 2014. The 6-3, 252-pound linebacker had six sacks in 2015 but only two the last two seasons. He missed eight games in 2016 with a high-ankle sprain and a broken foot and suffered a hamstring strain in the run up to the 2017 season. He was a healthy scratch for most of the Chargers games last season.
Attaochu played behind starters Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram and also lost ground to Chris McCain, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent, at the position.
Still, the 49ers could use some pass-rush burst off the edge. They cut ties with their sack leader from 2017, Elvis Dumervil, last week. Arik Armstead, Eli Harold, Cassius Marsh, Pita Taumoepenu and now Attaochu are among those who will compete at the spot this year.
