49ers sign guard Jonathan Cooper for offensive-line depth

The 49ers added some depth along the interior of their offensive line Tuesday by signing Jonathan Cooper, a former first-round draft pick, to a one-year deal.
Cooper was the seventh overall pick to the Cardinals in 2013 and spent three seasons in Arizona. But he never lived up to his lofty draft status there and has split the last two seasons among the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys.
The Cowboys brought him in for depth last offseason and he ended up starting 13 games for them at left guard. Dallas finished second in rushing offense last season. Cooper, however, also suffered an MCL sprain in the Cowboys' season finale and had surgery after the season that could affect how much he is able to participate when the 49ers' offseason program begins next month.
Cooper has started 27 games over his career.
“We look forward to him competing for a starting job at guard, while also bringing a veteran presence to our locker room," general manager John Lynch said in a statement.
Cooper, 28, will join a group of guards that includes two other former first-round picks, Laken Tomlinson and Joshua Garnett, as well as Zane Beadles and Erik Magnuson, who was an undrafted free agent last year.
San Francisco did not make an effort to re-sign Brandon Fusco, a 16-game starter at right guard last season. Fusco was signed by the Atlanta Falcons last week.
