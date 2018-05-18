49ers' Arik Armstead had minor surgery on foot

Arik Armstead said Friday he had a "minor cleanup" on his foot earlier in the offseason but should be fine for most of the 49ers' upcoming spring practices.
Speaking to KHTK radio hosts Carmichael Dave and Kyle Madson, Armstead said he had surgery "a couple of months ago." The big defensive end originally was in a walking boot but has been taking part in recent offseason workouts with teammates; the team's first OTA practices are set to begin next week.
"No pads or anything yet, but it's still 11 on 11 and we'll have some competition," Armstead said. "So I'm excited for that, and I'm sure the rest of my team is, too."
San Francisco's top draft choice in 2015 has dealt with an array of injuries in recent years, including a shoulder issue that cost him eight games in 2016 and a broken hand that caused him to miss 10 contests last year.
Last month the 49ers picked up the so-called fifth-year option on his rookie contract, which keeps him under contract through the 2019 season. The final year of his deal is steep – it will pay Armstead a little more than $9 million – and it becomes fully guaranteed in March.
Since taking Armstead with the 17th overall pick, the 49ers have selected several others who play similar positions, including fellow first rounders DeForest Buckner and Solomon Thomas. Last month, they chose defensive lineman Kentavius Street in the fourth round and Jullian Taylor in the seventh.
Street is coming off an ACL tear and won't be available until the 2019 season.
