Charges against 49ers' Reuben Foster dropped in domestic violence case

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster, right, leaves the Santa Clara County Superior Court with his attorney Joshua Bentley after a preliminary hearing stemming from domestic violence accusations against Foster, Thursday, May 17, 2018, in San Jose, Calif. Foster's ex-girlfriend, Elissa Ennis, recanted allegations Thursday that Foster physically assaulted her. She testified that she lied to authorities about the domestic assault to get back at Foster for breaking up with her. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP