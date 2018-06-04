The skinny on Solomon Thomas: 49ers clarify lineman's weight

The 49ers have updated the weights of some of their most prominent players, including former first-round pick Solomon Thomas, who is now listed at 280 pounds.

Up until recently, that weight had been cited as 256 pounds, which caused a stir among the fanbase but which Thomas probably hasn't been since midway through his Stanford playing days. He measured 6-3, 273 pounds at last year's scouting combine and went through his rookie season with the 49ers at around that weight.

Thomas lines up at defensive end on base downs -- he was very good against the run last year -- and will move inside to defensive tackle on obvious passing downs. His new weight is the same as the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald, who had 11 sacks last season and is considered the most disruptive interior pass rusher in the NFL. At 6-1, Donald is about two inches shorter than Thomas.

Other weights of note:

* Guard Joshua Garnett, who had been listed at 321 pounds since he was taken in the first round in 2016 is now down to 305 pounds. Garnett may have been heavier than that at one point; He has said he's lost more than 25 pounds in the last year.

* Tackle Garry Gilliam. He's now listed at 305 pounds after being 315 last season. That follows the pattern for 49ers offensive tackles: None is heavier than 310 pounds.

* Receiver Marquise Goodwin gained one pound in the offseason. He's now listed at 180 pounds after going through 2017 at 179 pounds.

* Outside linebacker Eli Harold, who last year was listed at 265 pounds is down to 257. Harold's weight has fluctuated as his role has changed in recent years. At strong-side linebacker he must be stout enough to plug the edge in the run game and swift enough to cover tight ends.

* Running back Jeremy McNichols. He's now listed at 205 pounds after being listed at 214 pounds last season. That's a significant drop for a running back.

* Punter Bradley Pinion. The 49ers' punter is up to 240 pounds after being listed at 229 in previous seasons. Pinion is 6-5, so the 11 extra pounds is not noticeable.

* Center Weston Richburg. The Giants last year listed Richburg at 300 pounds. The 49ers revised that to 290 pounds.

* Tackle Joe Staley. He had been listed for years at 315 pounds. Staley, however, made a decision early in his career to play at as light a weight as he could. He's now listed at 295 pounds, which is what he recently said he weighed last season.

* Strong safety Jaquiski Tartt. The team had listed Tartt as 221 pounds. He's down to 215 pounds this season. Tartt played both strong and free safety last year.

* Wide receiver Trent Taylor. The team's slot receiver obviously has been eating his spinach. Taylor, listed at 178 pounds a year ago, is up to 180 pounds this year.

* Cornerback K'Waun Williams. Listed at 183 pounds last year, Williams is up to 185 pounds this year.

* Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who is listed at 226 pounds. There's no change here; this is what Garoppolo weighed before the 2014 draft. But it's notable because it's hefty for a 6-2 quarterback. For example, linebacker Reuben Foster is nearly as tall and weighs 228 pounds. The quarterback's weight theoretically aids his durability, and considering Garoppolo holds most of his lower body, helps him put extra zip on his passes.