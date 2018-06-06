49ers mailbag: Are you buying the hype on Kendrick Bourne?

Os Cruz‏ @ThatOsCruz There seems to be some Kendrick Bourne hype building. Are you buying into it? and do you think he could bump Garcon or Goodwin as a starter?

ANSW: No, barring an injury, I don't see Bourne bumping Pierre Garcon or Marquise Goodwin. (His surname doesn't begin with "G," after all.) But I am buying a minority stake in the hype. I don't think there's any argument that he's the team's most physically gifted receiver on the 49ers roster. Other players might be faster (Goodwin) or quicker (Trent Taylor) or stronger (Garcon), but Bourne has some of all those traits, plus he's taller and is an excellent leaper. The question coaches want to find out is whether he has the drive and ambition to put it all together to be a consistently reliable target for Jimmy Garoppolo. The common denominator among the three receivers listed above is that they take their jobs very seriously and put in a tremendous amount of work. Can Bourne do the same?

Kevin‏ @shortywest87 How did Fred Warner look with the 1s? Can he push Malcom for the starting spot this year or is he more developmental?

ANSW: I thought that both of the third rounders, Warner and Tarvarius Moore, had strong practices on Tuesday. Yes, Warner can push Malcolm Smith for a starting spot, but I think the 49ers will be comfortable this season with Smith and Reuben Foster as the starters and with Warner as the first linebacker off the bench. (Remember how often Foster left the field last season?) The Foster-Warner duo might be earmarked for 2019 and beyond. The 49ers special teams also will benefit from the team's abundance of inside linebackers.

Jeffrey Wainwright‏ @jtwayne09 Will the 49ers be interested in either Sam Beal or Adonis Alexander in the Supplemental draft? I know Beal is still petitioning the NCAA to enter the SD. Thanks!

ANSW: I would think Alexander, with his 6-3, 207-pound frame, fits the 49ers' mold at cornerback more than Beal. Would the 49ers pounce? At this stage, their cornerbacks of the future are Ahkello Witherspoon and Tarvarius Moore. My guess is that they stick to that plan since the early returns (albeit, *very* early returns) have been good. We'll find out when the supplemental draft is conducted in July.

Michael Alexander‏ @MBA_SF How are the pass rushers looking so far? Are Eli or Pita showing up at all?

ANSW: It's hard to say in spring drills. We'll get a better indication when pads go on next month and they start one-on-one pass rushing against Joe Staley, et al. I can say that Eli Harold and Pita Taumoepenu (as well as Dekoda Watson) have been getting the bulk of their repetitions at strong-side linebacker (Harold with the first-string defense, Watson second, Taumoepenu third), which doesn't rush the quarterback as often as the Leo defensive end.

Frank Jimenez‏ @TellemFranky Which undrafted rookie has stood out?

ANSW: It's going to be a lot harder for undrafted guys to make the squad this year and some of the undrafted players from last season may wind up on the practice squad in 2018. One of the undrafted players who has looked good is strong safety Terrell Williams from Houston. He had an interception in Tuesday's red-zone drill while playing with the second-team defense against the second-team offense. Of course, Williams might not be with the second team next month when Marcell Harris, Don Jones and Chanceller James return from injury.

Tavares Knowles‏ @BiggoddKnowles Why did this dude come in the office of the 49ers then back out?

ANSW: I can only speculate on J.J. Wilcox's abrupt about-face. It likely has something to do with the news yesterday that Jets safety Rontez Miles will miss up to four months after having knee surgery. Wilcox may have thought he stood a better chance of landing a permanent spot on that roster than the 49ers'.

Christopher Cain‏ @C_Allan_Cain With the disappearing Wilcox, Reid's chances go up?

ANSW: It's impossible to say what's going on with Eric Reid. Once his grievance was filed, everyone became scared to say anything. My guess is that he'll wait and hope an opportunity arises in training camp or thereafter. He can play in any system (but perhaps not for any owner, hence his grievance).

Michael GG‏ @mgganimal What is your favorite football book?

ANSW: That's a little like asking, "What's your favorite Michael Bay movie?" It's generally not a strong genre. But my favorite is "The Blind Side" by Michael Lewis. Nate Jackson's "Slow Getting Up" also was revealing