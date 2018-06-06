First look at Reuben Foster: Running drills, flashing smiles at 49ers OTAs

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster appears before media at team OTAs on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 for the first time since charges of domestic violence in Santa Clara county were dismissed. Manny Crisostomo
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster appears before media at team OTAs on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 for the first time since charges of domestic violence in Santa Clara county were dismissed. Manny Crisostomo
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster appears before media at team OTAs on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 for the first time since charges of domestic violence in Santa Clara county were dismissed. Manny Crisostomo
49ers with Matt Barrows

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

Reuben Foster pleas no contest to gun charge, legal matters wrapped up

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

June 06, 2018 10:02 AM

San Jose

Reuben Foster took care of the last of what was once a list of criminal charges Wednesday when the 49ers linebacker pleaded no contest to misdemeanor weapons possession.

According to The Mercury News, Foster was sentenced to two years of probation, must fulfill 232 hours of community service and pay $235 in fines. He is not allowed to have a gun for the next two years.

When police arrived at his Los Gatos home following a domestic violence call on Feb. 11, they found a loaded Sig Sauer 516 rifle on the floor of his bathroom. The gun was purchased legally in Alabama but is not permitted in California. Another gun, a loaded revolver, was found under the mattress of a bed in the guest room of his home.

The district attorney's office filed the charge as a felony, arguing that the rifle was capable of firing 31 bullets, that it was stored haphazardly and noting that Foster also had a gun in his possession when he was arrested for marijuana possession in January in Alabama.

Last month, however, a Santa Clara County judge reduced the gun charge to a misdemeanor, reasoning that it hadn't been used to commit a crime. She also threw out the domestic violence-related charges against Foster after his girlfriend admitted she concocted the charges against him.

The marijuana case in Alabama was dismissed after Foster completed a diversion program. Alabama prosecutors did not charge him with any gun-related crimes.

Foster's legal cases have been wrapped up, but the NFL still can suspend him for violating the league's substance abuse policy and its personal conduct policy.

Foster failed a drug test at the 2017 scouting combine when he submitted a diluted urine sample, which the league likely will consider a first infraction. If Foster is suspended, third-round draft choice Fred Warner, free-agent addition Korey Toomer and incumbent Brock Coyle are the most likely to fill in at his starting linebacker spot.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster appeared in court May 17, 2018, in a domestic violence case. David Caraccio

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


NFL news
Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports