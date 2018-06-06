Reuben Foster pleas no contest to gun charge, legal matters wrapped up

Reuben Foster took care of the last of what was once a list of criminal charges Wednesday when the 49ers linebacker pleaded no contest to misdemeanor weapons possession.

According to The Mercury News, Foster was sentenced to two years of probation, must fulfill 232 hours of community service and pay $235 in fines. He is not allowed to have a gun for the next two years.

When police arrived at his Los Gatos home following a domestic violence call on Feb. 11, they found a loaded Sig Sauer 516 rifle on the floor of his bathroom. The gun was purchased legally in Alabama but is not permitted in California. Another gun, a loaded revolver, was found under the mattress of a bed in the guest room of his home.

The district attorney's office filed the charge as a felony, arguing that the rifle was capable of firing 31 bullets, that it was stored haphazardly and noting that Foster also had a gun in his possession when he was arrested for marijuana possession in January in Alabama.

Last month, however, a Santa Clara County judge reduced the gun charge to a misdemeanor, reasoning that it hadn't been used to commit a crime. She also threw out the domestic violence-related charges against Foster after his girlfriend admitted she concocted the charges against him.

The marijuana case in Alabama was dismissed after Foster completed a diversion program. Alabama prosecutors did not charge him with any gun-related crimes.

Foster's legal cases have been wrapped up, but the NFL still can suspend him for violating the league's substance abuse policy and its personal conduct policy.

Foster failed a drug test at the 2017 scouting combine when he submitted a diluted urine sample, which the league likely will consider a first infraction. If Foster is suspended, third-round draft choice Fred Warner, free-agent addition Korey Toomer and incumbent Brock Coyle are the most likely to fill in at his starting linebacker spot.