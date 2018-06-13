49ers notes: Shanahan pleased to see players stay late after bad practice

Jimmy Garoppolo and his offensive teammates stayed late after class earlier this week following a practice that Kyle Shanahan called the "the worst practice, offensively, that we had this year.”
The Tuesday session included several false starts as all 11 players struggled to stay in sync while Garoppolo worked on different cadences.
Shanahan joked that if he were still an offensive coordinator he would have been hugely disappointed by the display. But since he's a head coach he could take comfort in how well the defense -- which also had an interception and forced a fumble -- performed.
Shanahan also said he was pleased to see that Garoppolo and others didn't walk off the field when the session ended, instead putting in a little overtime to smooth out the rough patches from earlier.
"They weren't fully locked in and it showed," he said. "But I think we've got guys that it bothered. … When things bother people, you usually fix it. And that's what our guys stayed out and tried to do (Tuesday)."
The offense was more crisp Wednesday, avoiding penalties and moving the ball downfield during hurry-up sessions. Garoppolo hit running back Jerick McKinnon for a big gain and also hooked up twice with receiver Aldrick Robinson. But the unit stalled close to the goal line with Garoppolo unable to find any open receivers and punch the ball into the end zone. The only red-zone touchdowns came from the second-team offense -- a short pass from C.J. Beathard to tailback Raheem Mostert -- and the third-team unit when Nick Mullens found receiver Kendrick Bourne open on the side of the end zone.
“Those are point plays,” Garoppolo said prior to practice. “They’re either seven-point plays or three-point plays -- you know what I mean? Those are the ones that really matter."
For the second straight day, the quarterback stuck around after practice, working with Bourne and tight end George Kittle. Garoppolo, who organized players-only practices on Saturdays earlier this spring, said he plans to hold a similar session during the long, six-week break between now and the start of training camp.
"I think there's going to be a good amount of guys here," he said. "So we'll have plenty of time to get together."
Et cetera -- Third-round pick Fred Warner signed his four-year rookie contract on Wednesday. Only the team's first two picks, Mike McGlinchey and Dante Pettis, have yet to sign their initial contracts.
* Receiver Marquise Goodwin, who dealt with multiple personal tragedies last season, was named the winner of the Professional Football Writers of America's George Halas Award, which goes to a player, coach or staff member who overcomes adversity to succeed. Goodwin, who had a career-best 962 receiving yards last year, also won the team's Len Eshmont Award and Garry Niver Award.
* The 49ers added former inside linebacker Larry Grant as the team’s 2018 Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellow. Grant attended Foothill High and the City College of San Francisco, and he played for the 49ers in 2011-12. The NFL created the fellowship in 2015 to introduce former players to a career in scouting.
Comments