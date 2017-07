Brazilian authorities allege that Ryan Lochte and three other Team USA swimmers got into a fight with a gas station employee the night that they say they were robbed at gunpoint. Brazilian authorities say they tried to cover up the fight with the robbery story. Two of the Olympic swimmers were on their way home Friday after being pulled off a plane a day earlier to testify about the alleged robbery at the Rio Olympics. The lawyer for a third U.S. swimmer said he would make a $10,800 payment and leave Brazil later in the day.