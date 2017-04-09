Beede’s solid outing helps Sacramento to win

Tyler Beede allowed one run in six innings, and Kyle Blanks hit a three-run homer as the River Cats beat the Tacoma Rainiers 5-1 Sunday at Raley Field.
Beede gave up five hits, struck out three and walked none.
Kelby Tomlinson had three hits and scored three runs for the River Cats, who finished with 10 hits.
The River Cats led 1-0 in the first after Tomlinson was hit by a pitch, went to third on Christian Arroyo’s single and scored on Jae-gyun Hwang’s double-play grounder.
Tacoma tied it on Steve Baron’s single in the fifth. Hwang singled in Tomlinson for the go-ahead run in the sixth, and Blanks went deep in the eighth.
Bee Sports staff
