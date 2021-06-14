Elk Grove to open cooling center Thursday as dangerous heat wave heads into Sacramento

Elk Grove will open a cooling center Thursday and Friday as a dangerous triple-digit heatwave is forecast to hit the Sacramento region later this week, city officials announced Monday.

The air-conditioned cooling center at the Wackford Community Complex, 9014 Bruceville Road, will be open noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, for residents without adequate home cooling systems and those who are unsheltered.

The Sacramento region will be under an excessive heat watch beginning Thursday and continuing through Saturday, National Weather Service forecasters in Sacramento said Monday.

Daytime highs could reach 113 degrees heading into the weekend, with warm low temperatures overnight as a high pressure system from the desert Southwest pushes into Northern California.

“High heat risk is expected with this week’s heatwave,” forecasters said in their Monday advisory. “Now is the time to prepare for this dangerous heatwave.”

The center operated jointly by the city of Elk Grove and Cosumnes Community Services District will offer seating and water. Cooling center visitors will be required to wear face coverings.

Masks will also be provided at the center. The facility cannot accept pets.